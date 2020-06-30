How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic? Flying can increase your risk of exposure to infection, but airlines are taking precautions and you can too. Health officials say most germs don’t spread easily on planes because of the way air circulates. But you may have to sit closer than the recommended distance of 6 feet to other passengers, especially now that planes are flying fuller. Most U.S. airlines are requiring passengers to wear masks, which can help limit risk. Health officials also recommend washing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing before and after arriving at your destination.