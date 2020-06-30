Grizzlies’ Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant posted and deleted an Instagram photo suggesting he’d replace his name with an expletive on his number 12 jersey in a protest against police. Morant then apologized, saying the post didn’t “accurately convey” what he wanted to share. Morant said he knows “there are good cops ‘12’ out there.” His tweet and apology came as the league, Nike and the players association were reportedly working on a deal that would allow players to replace the names on the backs of their jerseys with social justice statements.