Gold in London bank sparks battle between Venezuelan rivals

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The political battle over control of Venezuela has turned to a $1.8 billion stack of gold bars sitting in a vault in London, where a judge is expected to decide soon on who has the rightful claim to the bullion. President Nicolás Maduro says he needs the gold to fund a fight against the coronavirus pandemic. But the Bank of England isn’t handing it over. The British government backs Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s claim to be his country’s interim leader. Experts say the ruling could help clarify the question of who constitutes Venezuela’s legitimate leader — at least in the eyes of one world power.