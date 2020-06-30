From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr., whose life became rife with setbacks and tragedy after winning a record $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, has died. He was 72. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlor in Hinton on Tuesday confirmed Whittaker’s death. A funeral home official says Whittaker died of natural causes. Whittaker became an instant celebrity when he claimed what was then the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won by a single ticket. But he quickly fell victim to scandals, lawsuits and personal setbacks. His wife left him and both his daughter and drug-addicted granddaughter died. He also lost a home to fire.