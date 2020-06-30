For third time this month, Fox News leads all networks

NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest prime-time television stars now aren’t comics like Jerry Seinfeld or action stars like Mark Harmon. They are Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel. The two popular conservative personalities made Fox News the most-watched prime-time network in television for the second week in a row, and the third time this month. The Nielsen company said that prior to this month, the cable network had never before achieved those heights. June is a slow month for broadcasters, with schedules clogged with reruns and game shows, and it has been a busy news stretch that has lifted all news programming.