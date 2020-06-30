 Skip to Content

Ex-wife of ‘Da Vinci Code’ author alleges he led double life

1:13 pm AP - National News

BOSTON (AP) — The ex-wife of “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown has filed a lawsuit alleging he led a secret life during their marriage that included several affairs. In her lawsuit filed Monday in New Hampshire, Blythe Brown calls her ex-husband’s behavior “unlawful and egregious” and says she only learned about it after their 2019 divorce. She accuses the best-selling author of secretly diverting funds to pay for gifts to the unnamed horse trainer, including several Friesian horses and financing for a Dutch lover’s horse training business. Dan Brown denies the allegations, saying they were written “without regard for the truth.”

