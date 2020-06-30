EasyJet may close 3 UK bases as it slashes staff

LONDON (AP) — Budget carrier easyJet says it may close three bases in England as it consults with unions on steps to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pilot’s union Balpa says that 727 easyJet pilots are at risk of redundancy – which equates to nearly one in three of its pilots in the U.K. Those cuts appear to be part of the airline’s announcement in May that it would cut a third of its staff, or 4,500 jobs in all. EeasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren described the times as “unprecendented″ amid the near halt of air travel globally. He said changes were necessary for the survival of the airline.