Corona pandemic delays Yahoo Japan, Line merger past October

1:57 am AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — The merger between online services Yahoo Japan and Line Corp. is getting pushed back to later than the scheduled October date because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Z Holdings Corp., which operates Yahoo Japan, and Naver Corp. of South Korea, which owns a majority stake in Line, announced last year the merger as equal partners to form a joint venture through a tender offer. Both sides said Tuesday procedures required under law were delayed and a new schedule will be announced. Z Holdings, which includes BuzzFeed Japan and ZoZo fashion e-commerce under its wing, is part of technology giant SoftBank Group.

