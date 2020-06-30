Cornell says in-person learning is best for public health

Cornell University President Martha Pollack says students will return to Ithaca, New York, in September for a blend of in-person and online instruction. The campus reactivation decision was made after modeling by Cornell researchers determined that two to 10 times more people could be infected with COVID-19 during an online-only semester. That’s because a large percentage of students planned to return to off-campus housing for online-only classes. That would leave the college with no authority to mandate testing or restrict student behavior. Now, students on and off campus will be subject to agreements to follow public health guidelines and comply with a testing program.