City crews remove some barriers from Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle city crews used heavy equipment to remove makeshift barriers around the city’s “occupied” protest zone following two fatal shootings in the area. Demonstrators Tuesday then dragged couches and other things to replace the structures in the area east of downtown, but those were largely gone later Tuesday. Protesters have occupied several blocks around a park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct for about two weeks after police abandoned the precinct following clashes and standoffs with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality. President Donald Trump has called on officials to shut down the area.