China reopens but businesses struggle to lure back consumers

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy has reopened but retailers, restaurants and other businesses that employ millions of people are struggling to lure back consumers who worry about the virus and possible job losses. That raises questions about how fast the economy can generate new jobs for people who have lost theirs. China was the first economy to reopen after the pandemic. But it faces a bumpy road to recovery. Demand for exports is weak. Relations with Washington have soured further over a security law imposed on Hong Kong. China’s constrained recovery is sobering for countries that are struggling to manage their own viral outbreaks.