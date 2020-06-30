Californian brings toys for birthday kids isolated by virus

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Among the many casualties of social-distancing directives is the child’s birthday party. So when coronavirus lockdowns came to Truckee in the California mountains, Craig Fierro wanted to do his part. Fierro runs a shop specializing in motorized vehicles, parts and maintenance northwest of Lake Tahoe. He also carries brightly colored toy replicas of the motorbikes that are a favorite of kids who come to the shop. So he started dropping them off as wrapped birthday presents for tots and teens in the community. As of last count, he’d delivered about 50 after extending the gift-giving through June.