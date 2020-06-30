Biden and Trump agree: November election could be corrupt

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden, have found something they agree on: The November election could be rife with corruption because of how officials handle the voting process. Of course, the Republican incumbent and his Democratic rival place the prospective blame in different places. Each points at the other’s party. Biden told donors Tuesday: “I really, really, really believe we’re on the cusp of what could be the most corrupt process that we’ve seen in a general election if we don’t monitor this every single second.” Trump has used the same word — “corrupt” — to describe expanded mail voting.