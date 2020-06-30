Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues made the long-expected announcement. Pat O’Conner, the president of the governing body, O’Conner estimated 85-90% of revenue was related to ticket money, concessions, parking and ballpark advertising. The minors drew 41.5 million fans last year for 176 teams in 15 leagues.