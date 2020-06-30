Wall Street drifts as best quarter in decades comes to close

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting up and down in early trading Tuesday, a quiet coda for a rocking quarter that sent the U.S. stock market nearly all the way back to its record heights. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% after reversing an earlier loss of 0.2%. Other stock markets were mixed, while Treasury yields ticked lower and crude oil gave up a smidgen of its tremendous rebound for the quarter. The S&P 500 is on pace for its best quarter since 1998, but that’s only after its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis. Analysts say to expect more volatility ahead.