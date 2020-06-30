 Skip to Content

Wall Street drifts as best quarter in decades comes to close

7:06 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting up and down in early trading Tuesday, a quiet coda for a rocking quarter that sent the U.S. stock market nearly all the way back to its record heights. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% after reversing an earlier loss of 0.2%. Other stock markets were mixed, while Treasury yields ticked lower and crude oil gave up a smidgen of its tremendous rebound for the quarter. The S&P 500 is on pace for its best quarter since 1998, but that’s only after its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis. Analysts say to expect more volatility ahead.  

Associated Press

