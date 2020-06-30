After embassy move, U.S. to sell envoy’s house near Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. State Department says it has put the ambassador to Israel’s official residence in an affluent Tel Aviv suburb up for sale. It’s a decision aimed at cementing the American embassy’s controversial move to Jerusalem. The State Department says the beachfront mansion in Herzliya is being sold because most of Ambassador David Friedman’s day-to-day activities are based at the embassy in Jerusalem. The Trump administration moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018. Most foreign delegations have their embassies in Tel Aviv because of Jerusalem’s contested status. The house has a $85 million asking price, which, if realized, would make it the most expensive home in Israel.