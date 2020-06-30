Adidas HR head resigns as company addresses diversity issues

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas has resigned following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce. The announcement follows media reports about criticism from a group of Black employees who were calling on the company’s board to investigate Karen Parkin and her strategy for addressing racial issues in the workplace. Adidas said its CEO Kasper Rorsted will assume responsibility for global human resources on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.