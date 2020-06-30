1st COVID-19 case in asylum seeker camp at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — An international disaster relief organization reports the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among migrants living in a tent encampment of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. Global Response Management said Tuesday that one person in the Matamoros, Tamaulipas camp across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas had tested positive. The U.S.-based relief organization says: “Aggressive isolation and tracing measures have been enacted.” There are some 2,000 asylum seekers living in tents along the border. The migrants from Central America and other parts of the world have been stranded by the United States’ suspension of asylum hearings due to the pandemic.