1 of 2 Oklahoma officers shot during traffic stop dies

2:52 pm AP - National News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The police chief in Tulsa, Oklahoma, says one of the two officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died. Police Chief Wendell Franklin says Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. He says Johnson was shot multiple times and he described Johnson’s death as a “tremendous loss” to the police department. Johnson and rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot at about 3:30 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop. The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours. He faces murder and weapons charges.

Associated Press

