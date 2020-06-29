VIRUS DIARY: Soccer in UK loses passion, soul with no fans

LONDON (AP) — In Britain, where one AP writer and soccer fan lives, some said the return of the game would lift morale. That’s debatable. It’s a passionate game of which the fans are the lifeblood. That’s true across Europe and beyond. Some matches in Latin America are off the Richter scale. Watching the English Premier League with empty stadiums upon its return has been excitement-free — a bizarre feeling for someone who has spent decades following his team, Arsenal, at home and abroad.