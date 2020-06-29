Venezuela’s Maduro orders EU envoy to leave after sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the European Union’s ambassador to leave the country hours after the bloc hit several officials loyal to the socialist leader with sanctions. Maduro on Monday gave the ambassador 72 hours to leave Venezuela. The move follows stiff financial measures imposed by the E.U. against 11 Venezuelans, including Luis Parra, who heads a National Assembly rival to the one headed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó. While scolding EU officials for backing Guaidó, Maduro even offered to help the European delegation find a flight out of Venezuela amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s grounded most air travel.