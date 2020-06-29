USGA transfers US media rights from Fox back to NBCUniversal

The USGA is leaving the Fox for the Peacock. In a deal first reported by The Associated Press, the USGA says NBC will take over the final seven years of the 12-year contract it signed with Fox Sports. The move is effective immediately. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USGA is staging only four events this year. That includes the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York. It was moved from June to September because of the pandemic. Fox already has the NFL, college football and Major League Baseball. The search for a solution led to Fox handing over rights to NBCUniversal.