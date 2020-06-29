UN agency: source of radioactivity in Nordics still unclear

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear agency says slightly elevated levels of radioactivity that have been detected in northern Europe pose no risk to human health or to the environment, but it’s still unclear what the cause was. The Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish radiation and nuclear safety watchdogs said last week that they had spotted small amounts of radioactive isotopes in parts of Finland, southern Scandinavia and the Arctic. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement that “the levels reported to the IAEA are very low and pose no risk to human health and the environment.”