Survey finds confusion among public about pandemic news

NEW YORK (AP) — For a story that has dominated the news for four months, a survey out Monday illustrates the difficulty that many Americans have in finding information that they trust about the coronavirus pandemic. The Pew Research Center found only 3 in 10 Americans say they trust President Donald Trump and his administration to get the facts straight all or most of the time when speaking about COVID-19. The public gives higher marks to their governors and the highest to health authorities like the Centers for Disease Control. The survey also shows a widening partisan divide in beliefs about the pandemic.