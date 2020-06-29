Seoul police say they’re questioning anti-North activists

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say they’ve summoned two activists accused of raising tensions with North Korea by sending propaganda balloons and plastic bottles filled with rice across the border. An officer with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency says the activists being questioned are Park Sang-hak and his brother Park Jung-oh. Police raided the offices of the Park brothers last week and confiscated leaflets, account books, mobile phone data, computer files and other materials related to their activities. The moves against the activists have invited criticism that President Moon Jae-in’s liberal government is sacrificing democratic principles to try to repair deteriorating ties with North Korea.