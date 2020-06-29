Senate Democratic primary heads to finish line in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — One of Kentucky’s most unpredictable political races in years is headed toward a possible photo finish Tuesday. That’s when results from the Democratic U.S. Senate primary will be announced after a week of counting absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Early results showed progressive candidate Charles Booker and establishment-backed Amy McGrath almost neck-and-neck as of late Monday afternoon. But most votes had yet to be reported from last week’s primary election. The winner faces an uphill challenge in November against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term. McConnell is a key ally of President Donald Trump.