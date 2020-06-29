 Skip to Content

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

12:47 pm AP - National News

An online comment forum that is one of the internet’s most popular websites has banned a pro-Donald Trump forum as part of a crackdown on hate speech. Reddit’s action came as it banned a total of 2,000 of the forums, or subreddits, most of which it said were inactive or had few users. It had previously tried to discipline the pro-Trump forum. Social-media companies have long struggled to deal with hate speech on their platforms. A growing number of companies have said they are pausing social-media spending after a campaign by a group of civil-rights and other groups called for an ad boycott of Facebook.

