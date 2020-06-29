Powell says US economy facing heightened uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the outlook for the U.S. economy is “extraordinarily uncertain.” He adds that the success of the recovery effort will depend in large part on the country’s ability to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Powell’s comments come in prepared remarks he is scheduled deliver in an appearance with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. In the testimony released Monday by the Fed, Powell repeats a pledge that the central bank will keep interest rates at their current ultra-low levels until it is sure the economy has weathered the pandemic crisis.