Militants attack Karachi stock exchange, killing at least 3

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Militants have attacked the stock exchange in the Pakistani city of Karachi, killing at least two security guards and a policeman. Special police forces deployed to the scene of the attack and in a swift operation secured the building, killing all four gunmen. The attackers were armed with grenades and automatic rifles, police said. They launched the attack by opening fire at the entrance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city, the country’s financial center. A police official at the scene, said that after opening fire, the gunmen entered the high-walled stock exchange grounds. A separatist militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.