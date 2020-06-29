New this week: Willie Nelson, Nick race special, ‘Hamilton’

This week’s new entertainment releases includes a four-year-old capture on film of the original cast of the musical theater sensation “Hamilton” and Congressman John Lewis in the spotlight of a new documentary. Alicia Keys hosts “Kids, Race and Unity,” a “Nick News” special aimed at helping children understand the crisis facing America. National Geographic combines a mystery with a daring adventure in “Lost on Everest” and Sony is releasing Whitney Houston’s self-titled debut album on vinyl. It’s got the hits “You Give Good Love,” “Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All.”