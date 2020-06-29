Mississippi surrenders Confederate symbol from state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is retiring the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. Spectators cheered in the state Capitol on Sunday after legislators passed a bill. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign it soon. It requires that a new flag be designed without the emblem that many condemn as racist. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice, including in Mississippi, where 38% of the people are Black. The bill says the new flag must have the words, “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new flag in the Nov. 3 election.