Mexico City begins reopening amid high coronavirus case load

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City has begun allowing more businesses to reopen, after almost three months of various types of lockdowns. Some city subway stations that had been closed to reduce ridership reopened. The city’s metro system plans to distribute one million plastic face shields to passengers to lower the risk of infection on mass transportation. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that officials estimate that the gradual reopenings this week could put another 1 million to 1.5 million people on the streets of the capital. The capital’s historic center is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, followed by restaurants and hotels Wednesday, but with half their normal capacity.