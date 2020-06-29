La Scala plans 4 July concerts in post-lockdown reopening

ROME (AP) — Italy’s La Scala theater is reopening next week after a four-month coronavirus shutdown with a series of four concerts before a reduced audience of 600, a third of its normal capacity. General manager Dominique Meyer said La Scala was reopening one step at a time as the theater, located in the capital of virus-hit Lombardy, seeks to adhere to Italy’s strict hygiene and social distancing measures for artists and audience alike. The concerts on July 6, 8, 13 and 15 will feature small numbers of artists on stage performing arias, instrumental selections and other pieces. La Scala worked with experts from Milan’s Sacco infectious disease hospital to make sure all necessary health measures were adopted.