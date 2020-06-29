Jewish groups angry at Dutch railway company reparation

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Jewish organizations have criticized the Dutch national railway company for not adequately consulting them in discussions to work out a form of collective Holocaust recognition. The anger came after the railway company, NS, announced that it would donate 5 million euros ($5.6 million) to four Dutch memorial centers. The donation is intended to recognize victims the rail company helped transport to Nazi concentration camps during World War II. NS apologized for its role in the deportations in 2005. It also offered compensation to survivors. The collective recognition was intended to honor those not eligible for compensation.