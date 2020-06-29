India bans dozens of Chinese apps, citing security reasons

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is banning 59 apps with Chinese links, saying their activities endanger the country’s sovereignty, defense and security. India’s decision comes as its troops are in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas that started last month. India lost 20 soldiers in a June 15 clash. The government says the banned apps include TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live, as well as the e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein, that are used in mobile and non-mobile devices connected to the internet.