EU, UK keen to step up the pace as trade talks resume

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and U.K. negotiators on Monday resumed in-person talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, with both sides keen to pick up the pace to try to clinch an agreement by the end of the year. U.K. chief negotiator David Frost led London’s delegation into the headquarters of the EU’s executive commission at the start of a week of talks. The negotiations have made little headway since the U.K. left on Jan. 31, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected a final opportunity under EU law to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of the year.