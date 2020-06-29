Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young files for divorce

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young has filed for divorce. Young filed documents Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to end her marriage with the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young. Nicole Young cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she is seeking spousal support. The couple has two adult children. Dr. Dre has four children from previous relationships. An email to Dr. Dre’s publicist seeking comment on the divorce filing was not immediately returned.