Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, as the group marched toward the mayor’s home, demanding her resignation. A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside their home Sunday evening, shouting at protesters, while people in the march urged the crowd to ignore them. Protesters were heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you.” Resignation demands come after a live briefing, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents, who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department. The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologized Friday, stating she didn’t “intend to cause distress.”