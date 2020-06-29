Coroner: 3rd Illinois warehouse shooting victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The third person who died after being shot at a warehouse in central Illinois has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that 54-year-old Marsha Strumpher, of Springfield, died at a hospital Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield. The 48-year-old Collins, of Springfield, was found dead inside his vehicle in rural Morgan County later Friday. The victims who died Friday are 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 61-year-old Bill Gibbons, both of Springfield. Autopsies concluded both died of multiple gunshot wounds.