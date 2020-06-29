Chicago releases video of ex-top cop asleep at the wheel

CHICAGO (AP) — Documents, audio of a civilian 911 call and police body camera footage showing former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson allegedly asleep in October at the wheel of his vehicle have been released. However, a report by the city’s inspector general on the matter wasn’t released Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December citing “ethical lapses” that included telling lies about being found asleep at the wheel of his car after having drinks. In his initial remarks about the incident, Johnson blamed his failure to take blood pressure medication and feeling ill as he drove home from dinner with friends.