California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A ballroom at Sacramento State University has been made to look like a state courtroom, with flags flanking a riser that will serve as a stage for the proceeding. A 74-year-old former police officer is expected to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. Joseph DeAngelo arrived in court in a wheelchair and wearing a plastic face shield. A plea deal will spare him any chance of the death penalty. In partial return, survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed.