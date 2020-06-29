Australian lawmaker says he isn’t a suspect in China probe

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state lawmaker says he is not a suspect in a police investigation into unnamed people advancing China’s goals in Australia. Police searched the Sydney home of New South Wales opposition lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane on Friday and also executed a warrant for his parliamentary offices. Labor Party state leader Jodi McKay said Moselmane’s party membership was being suspended. Moselmane held a news conference Monday in which he denied any wrongdoing. He said the investigation is “into certain other people allegedly advancing the goals” of China. Australian relations with China have been under severe strain since 2017 when Australia announced plans to outlaw covert foreign interference in domestic politics.