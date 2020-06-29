Astronaut says losing mirror on spacewalk was ‘real bummer’

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The commander of the International Space Station says losing a mirror during last week’s otherwise successful spacewalk was “a real bummer.” NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy said Monday he has no idea how the small mirror on his left sleeve came off. He says the band for the mirror is on pretty tight, and it may have caught on a metal attachment as he exited the airlock Friday. He’ll use a spare for Wednesday’s spacewalk, the second of four to replace old station batteries. The crew, meanwhile, is closely following the pandemic news back on Earth. The virus is hitting Houston _ their home _ especially hard.