Air Force sergeant indicted in federal guard killing

5:18 pm AP - National News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Air Force sergeant for murder and attempted murder after he allegedly killed a federal security guard in Northern California and wounded his partner amid protests against police brutality. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a federal judge told Steven Carrillo on Monday the grand jury charged him in the indictment with first-degree murder and attempted murder of a person assisting an officer or employee of the United States. Carrillo did not enter a plea Monday. In a separate case, Carrillo is also accused of ambushing sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County, killing one. 

Associated Press

