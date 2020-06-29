Abortion foes vent disappointment after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Abortion opponents are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law that would have curbed abortion access. The ruling on Monday delivered a defeat to anti-abortion activists but could intensify interest in the November election among religious conservatives who are a key part of Trump’s base. Some top religious conservative backers of President Donald Trump noted pointedly that both justices he named to the high court dissented from Monday’s decision, portraying it as an argument to ensure Trump has another term in office to potentially tap more conservative nominees.