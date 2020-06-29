A how-to: BET pulls off artistic, virtual, political success

NEW YORK (AP) — You’d think trying to produce the BET Awards during the coronavirus pandemic would be filled with restrictions, but instead, show producers took another approach. They say they realized they weren’t limited to a single stage and they could let creativity run free. That’s the model the producers of the show ran with when crafting the special event, which was a major success Sunday and one of the first awards show held virtually because of the pandemic. While abiding by safety guidelines and rules set in place to prevent the virus from spreading, the BET Awards featured highly produced, artsy pre-taped performances from DaBaby, John Legend and Alicia Keys that addressed police brutality and inequality.