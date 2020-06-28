 Skip to Content

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race

5:41 am AP - National News

People on six continents already are getting jabs as the race for a COVID-19 vaccine enters a defining summer. The U.S. is poised to start even bigger studies next month to prove if any shot really works, a challenge as researchers chase a virus that’s waxing and waning around the globe. Already British- and Chinese-made vaccines are being tested abroad. And experts want to set public expectations: Even if first doses of a vaccine arrive by year’s end, don’t expect perfect protection — and do expect a long line as countries prioritize who gets vaccinated first. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film