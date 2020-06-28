 Skip to Content

Shootings across Chicago kill 3 kids; activists seek change

1:52 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — Activists and local leaders are calling for more state and federal support as shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead. One of the slain children was a 10-year-old girl who died Saturday night after a stray bullet came through an apartment window and struck her in the head. That was among at least 10 shooting fatalities over the weekend. Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. Also, a 17-year-old died after he got into an altercation and someone fired shots. 

