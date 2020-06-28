 Skip to Content

Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage

11:12 pm AP - National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 rattled the eastern Greek island of Rhodes overnight, followed by a quake of 4.6 on Monday morning. No damage or injuries were reported from either. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the first quake occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. and with an epicenter 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Rhodes. The second struck Monday morning just after 7 a.m. with an epicenter near the first quake, 26 kilometers (16 miles) north northeast of the island. Greece lies in a highly seismically active region of the world, and earthquakes are common.

Associated Press

