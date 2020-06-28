Prep school responds to sex assault account in Vanity Fair

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire boarding school has responded to a former student’s account of sexual assault in the 1990s that appeared in Vanity Fair this week. The magazine published an excerpt Thursday from Lacy Crawford’s forthcoming memoir, “Notes on a Silencing,” detailing her alleged assault by two other students. Archibald Cox Jr., board chairman at St. Paul’s School in Concord, and Kathleen Giles, the elite school’s rector, said in a statement that Crawford has a right to share her experience but also stressed the school has taken steps to reform in recent years. The school’s reckoning was sparked by the high-profile case of Owen Labrie, who was accused in 2014 of assaulting a freshman girl. Labrie was eventually convicted and served about six months in jail.